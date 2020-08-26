close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Mentally retarded woman kills daughter

Peshawar

August 26, 2020

JHANG: A mentally retarded woman killed her daughter in Satellite Town locality on Tuesday. Murid Fatima axed her daughter Shabina Akhtar, 18, with a sharp-edged weapon. Meanwhile, Sarfraz, 50, of village Khewa was shot dead by his rivals Ayub and his accomplices when he was going to offer Fajar prayers. Police arrested the killer of Sarfraz.

