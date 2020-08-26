Mentally retarded woman kills daughter

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A mentally retarded woman killed her daughter in Satellite Town locality on Tuesday. Murid Fatima axed her daughter Shabina Akhtar, 18, with a sharp-edged weapon. Meanwhile, Sarfraz, 50, of village Khewa was shot dead by his rivals Ayub and his accomplices when he was going to offer Fajar prayers. Police arrested the killer of Sarfraz.