Commissioner inspects route of Muharram procession

BHAKKAR: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood and RPO Afzal Ahmed Kausar Tuesday inspected route of Muharram procession.

Talking to reporters, the RPO said the best possible arrangements for Muharram procession have been panned and peaceful atmosphere would be ensured. They said all district departments will cooperate with other departments to maintain peaceful atmosphere in the area.

They directed district administration to ensure the observance of coronavirus SOPs and ensure the use of face masks for every participant of Muharram procession. The special cell in the DC office will minutely monitor the activities of gathering and Muharram procession through CTTV cameras. The commissioner also visited under-construction site of City Hospital in Bhakkar and examined the progress and material used in construction and asked the working staff to use standard material.