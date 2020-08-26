DC orders crackdown on substandard fertilizers, pesticides

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad Tuesday ordered crackdown on sellers of substandard pesticides and fertilisers.

Addressing a meeting of Agricultural Advisory Committee, the DC said the Punjab government is providing subsidy on fertilisers and pesticides. He said seminars and workshops are being organised by the Department of Agriculture Extension to impart training to farmers.

The DC said livestock department administered anti-virus injections to 258,731 cattle. He directed livestock officials to create awareness among farmers about precautions regarding Covid-19.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Irfanullah Waraich, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Sajjad Mahmood and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that six sellers of substandard fertilisers were booked and some 341 inspections were carried out by the agriculture department officials and 116 people were imposed Rs 638,000 fine for overcharging and selling substandard fertilisers.