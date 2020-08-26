Rangers personnel killed in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A Rangers personnel was martyred in an accident near River Ravi Bridge here on Tuesday. Mobeen Shah of Jhang was on his way to Muzaffargarh from Jhang on a motorcycle to perform his duty when a bus coming from Multan hit him on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road. As a result, he was seriously injured. He was being shifted to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, Ameeran Bibi was killed while her nephew Zafar Iqbal sustained injuries when a rickshaw hit their bike near Pirmahal.
GIRL ABDUCTED: A girl was abducted from Gojra on Tuesday. Accused Abdul Ghaffar and his three accomplices entered house of Raza Hussain and allegedly abducted his daughter.