Price control magistrates asked to prevent overcharging

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Tuesday asked price control magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

Chairing a meeting of the District Price Control Committee at his office, the DC asked price control magistrates to conduct regular inspections of markets and bazaars to ensure prevention of overcharging. The DC said low-cost fruit should also be in the reach the common man and in this regard the Punjab government has enacted a law against hoarding declaring hoarding of food items a serious crime deserving severe punishment. But keeping in view the coronavirus situation in the country such an act should be avoided. He said fixed rates issued by the government are being implemented following the consensus of the common man.