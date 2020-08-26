Coronavirus death toll hits 2,384 as 11 more perish

Eleven more patients have died from the novel coronavirus and another 220 people have been infected in Sindh.

The province’s coronavirus death toll stands at 2,384, according to the chief minister’s daily COVID-19 situation report issued on Tuesday. Syed Murad Ali Shah said 8,214 samples were tested that reported 220 positive cases in a day. The total number of coronavirus cases were 128,767, however, there were only 3831 active cases in Sindh, he added.

He said 3,525 coronavirus patients were at homes and six were at isolation centre. Out of 300 patients being treated at hospitals, the condition of 211 was serious and 32 of them were on life support, he added.

Of the 220 new cases in Sindh, 132 were from Karachi: 42 from District South, 37 from District East, 20 from District Central, 16 from Korangi, 12 from District Malir and seven from District West.