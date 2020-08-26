Amid rain emergency, Karachi gets new commissioner

Dr Muhammad Suhail Rajput, a grade-21 government officer, has been posted as Karachi’s new commissioner in place of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

Shallwani has been made Sindh’s local government secretary in place of Roshan Ali Shaikh, who has been directed to report to the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department.

A day earlier, Shaikh was arrested along with two former officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation by the National Accountability Bureau in a case of illegal allotment of land.

Rajput’s services have been recently handed over to the Sindh government by the Centre. He had earlier served as the Sindh government’s finance secretary, principal secretary to the chief minister, and on other important administrative posts of the provincial government.

He assumes the post of the city’s commissioner when Karachi has been facing an emergency situation due to heavy monsoon rains.