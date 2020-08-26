NAB can’t be shut down: governor

LAHORE : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that public support is with the government, not with opposition.

He said that NAB cannot be closed down. If opposition wants to bring reforms they should do it through parliament. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principles and he will not compromise on principles at any cost. Compromise on accountability and transparency is out of question, he added. He gave these remarks in a meeting with Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik at Governor’s House Tuesday. Both leaders exchanged views on various national and political matters.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that accountability was necessary for the country. If NAB is closed as per the demand of the opposition, it would be like legitimising corruption in the country, he said, adding that people should bring suggestions regarding reforms in parliament rather than taking to streets. Legislation is done through parliament, he said. The governor said that corruption was the root cause of many problems in Pakistan; therefore, it was necessary to root out corruption from the country. The government does not interfere in any institute, including NAB. In fact, the government is strengthening institutions by eliminating interference from them so opposition should support government in strengthening national institutions, he said.

He said the priority of the government’s policies was to provide relief to the people. The government is ensuring meritocracy and introducing reforms in institutions and focuses on bringing long-term stability in Pakistan. The government saved economic downturn by making some difficult decisions. Pakistan's global image is improving day by day, he added.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy proved to be successful in containing virus spread in country but we have not completely defeated COVID-19.