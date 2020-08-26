Rain forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain with hot and humid weather conditions was reported in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said strong monsoon currents are penetrating in lower and upper parts of the country. A weak westerly wave is present over Northwestern parts of the country which is likely to strengthen on Wednesday. They predicted rain-wind-thundershowers in most districts of Islamabad, Punjab, KP and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected in Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber KP and Kashmir. More Rain-thundershowers are expected in Sindh and Eastern Balochistan during the period. Highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 35°C and minimum was 26.4°C.