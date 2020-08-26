PU scholarships

LAHORE : Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad along with Adviser HRD, HEC Brig (r) Hassan Jalil inaugurated Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme.

A scholarship distribution ceremony was held in the committee room of the VC. Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) selected 1,381 students from University of the Punjab for the scholarship. This scholarship covers Rs 40,000 annual stipend along with tuition fee and incidental charges. This scholarship is awarded under vision of Prime Minister to facilitate the deserving male and female students for attainment of higher studies.