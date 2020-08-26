PML-N, PPP request for PA session

LAHORE : The MPAs of PML-N and PPP have sent a requisition to Punjab Assembly Speaker to summon provincial assembly session to consider four issues, including attack on Maryam Nawaz and inflation.

PML-N MPA Samiullah Khan talking about the requisition said that the PML-N had decided to discuss the law and order, including attack on PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on her appearance before NAB. He said the opposition parties would also discuss increased difficulties of the poor due to high inflation. The matter of local bodies and agriculture would also be discussed in the session, he maintained.