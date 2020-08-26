Fayyaz Chohan blasts Shahbaz for ‘lies’

LAHORE : Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that Shahbaz Sharif blatantly told two big lies in front of the nation.

The first lie was that he did not guarantee Nawaz Sharif's return after eight weeks as ordered by high court, and second was the unbelievable lie that PML-N did not commit corruption of even a single rupee during its tenure. He said the whole world knew that Shahbaz had guaranteed Nawaz Sharif's return from abroad once his treatment was over.

This was the biggest "W-turn" by Shahbaz Sharif who is always talking about U-turns by government, he added. Referring to yet another meeting between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shahbaz Sharif, he said a true believer does not get betrayed twice for the same reason, but it is unknown how long Maulana Fazlur Rehman intends to be misused by Sharif and Zardari clan. Chohan said, "I have repeatedly said that Maulana should repent for his political, economic and administrative sins indefinitely." He termed it highly unlikely that KP would trust Maulana Fazlur Rehman again for its mandate.