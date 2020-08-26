Pollution, head injury main dementia risk factors: report

LAHORE : Air pollution, head injury and alcohol consumption have been identified as three new dementia risk factors besides nine already-established risk factors – less education, hypertension, hearing impairment, smoking, obesity, depression, physical inactivity, diabetes, infrequent social contact.

The new risk factors have been identified in the “Dementia prevention, intervention, and care: 2020 report of the Lancet Commission” that was launched during a live session of the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC 2020). The report suggested that modifying these risk factors at the population level could potentially prevent or delay up to 40 percent of dementia. Interestingly, the potential for prevention is high and might be higher in low-income and middle-income countries (LMIC) where the prevalence of dementia is higher, and where access to information and education around dementia risks is often more limited, it said.

At the live report launch session, the report’s leading author, Prof Gill Livingston of University College London, speaking from London, said: “Our report shows that it is within the power of policy-makers and individuals to prevent and delay a significant proportion of dementia, with opportunities to make an impact at each stage of a person’s life.” Dr Hussain Jafri, secretary general of Alzheimer’s Pakistan, said the report highlighted a number of important preventive actions. Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) Chief Executive Paola Barbarino said early retirement, which was perceived by many as a desirable outcome, might actually increase chances to develop the disease.