LAHORE : Punjab University Examinations Department has notified that the re-conduct of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-II Annual Examination 2020, Paper: English (BSc) Group-1 dated 18-08-2020 & English Language-II (Comp) Group-II dated 20-08-2020 will now be held on 28-08-2020 (Friday), in batches I & II respectively.