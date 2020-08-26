Cases against farmers to be quashed: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the cases filed against the members of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad during the PML-N era are political and he will do his best to quash them.

He was addressing a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Kisan Ittehad at Civil Secretariat here Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col Hashim Dogar, DSPs Legal of Vehari, DG Khan and Kasur and other police officers were also present.

The cases against members of the Kisan Ittehad were lodged by the PML-N government in 2018.

Raja Basharat directed the three DSPs to review cases and give their opinion to squash them.

Colonel Hashim said that Sharif family-owned Chunian sugar mills owed billions of rupees to the farmers. Many farmers died while waiting but they did not get compensation for sugarcane.

Raja Basharat assured that he would direct the departments concerned for payment of farmers' arrears.

The leaders of Kisan Ittehad thanked Raja Basharat and Colonel Hashim for listening to them and resolving the issues.