PML-N MPA calls on CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Ashraf Ansari called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and briefed him about issues of his constituency.

Usman Buzdar while assuring him that all public issues would be resolved soon, said the government would provide best education and health facilities to people of Gujranwala and planning was also under way to permanently resolve sewerage issues in the city, he added. He said that he would visit Gujranwala soon. The chief minister said instead of showing off like previous government his government was working on projects that were based on the people’s needs.