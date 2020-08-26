Role of minorities in national development eulogised

Islamabad : Deputy ameer of Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan and former member of the National Assembly Mian Muhammad Aslam has praised non-Muslims, especially Christians, for playing a significant role in the country's progress and said his party had included a revolutionary programme for their development in its election manifesto.

Addressing a function organised by the Jamaat-i-Islami Ahle Kitab Wing here on Tuesday, the JI leader said the Islamic State was responsible for the protection of the lives and property of its citizens without religious distinction or discrimination.

He said the founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had declared that Muslims and non-Muslims would have equal rights in Pakistan and that the state would guarantee the protection of life and property of both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Deputy ameer of Jamaat-i-Islami Muhammad Kashif Chaudhry said all citizens of Pakistan were entitled to equal rights and that the protection of their life and property was the responsibility of the state.

"Everyone should have equal access to education, healthcare, and employment. The only way to eradicate terrorism is to eradicate economic and political terrorism from the country," he said.