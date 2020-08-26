Solidarity against systemic exploitation exprssed

Islamabad : Distinct and considered political representation of Dalits in South Asian countries is a prerequisite for their socio-economic uplift.

This was the unanimous viewpoint of social scientists and scholars from Pakistan, India and the UK, mostly representing the Dalit or scheduled classes of the Subcontinent, who spoke in a webinar organised by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

The first-of-its-kind dialogue, titled ‘South Asia, Neo-Communal Settings and Implications for Social Democracy’ connected Dalit scholars across political boundaries to understand and discuss the conditions, deprivations and reservations of the scheduled castes in South Asia, especially Pakistan and India, while trying to identify a way forward for their elevation.

The panellists included Prof Meena Dhanda from University of Wolverhampton; Prof Dr Sumeet Mhaskar from Jindal Global University; Prof Amit Thorat from Jawaharlal Nehru University; Dr Abhay Kumar, Indian scholar and journalist; Asif Aqeel, a journalist and researcher from Pakistan’s Christian-Dalit community; Faqir Shiva Kachhi, president, Darawat Ittehad; Sarwan Kumar Bheel Advocate, a social activist from Tharparkar; Heba Ahmed, research scholar, Centre for Political Studies, JNU; Dr Sunaina Arya, JNU research fellow and editor of Dalit Feminist Theory: A Reader.

From IPS research faculty Dr Shahzad Iqbal Sham, Sufi Ghulam Hussain, Nadeem Farhat Gilani, and Agha Noor Muhammad Pathan participated in the discussion, while the session was chaired by Khalid Rahman, the Institute’s executive president.