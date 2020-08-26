Several outlaws held

Islamabad : Islamabad police has arrested 48 outlaws including 27 persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, and recovered tempered car, stolen motorbike, narcotic, wine and weapons, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

On a tip off regarding immoral activities at F-10 Markz Shalimar police team raided there after getting search warrant.

Police team headed by SHO Sub-Inspector Suman-shah, Sub-Inspector Sher Ahmed, ASI Muhammad Zaman and others succeeded to arrest 27 persons including 15 women involved in immoral activities. Similarly, Aabpara police arrested Waqar Munawer and recovered 60 liters alcohol wine from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Zulfiqar and Waris and recovered three wine bottles from their possession.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Umer saeed and recovered 113 gram hashish from him.

Golra police recovered a tamper car from accused Muhammad Usman.

Tarnol police arrested four accused Noman Ali, Hassan Akram, Raees and Muhammad Akram and recovered 03 pistols and 250 gram hashish from their possession.

ACLC police team apprehended two bike lifter namely Awais Ahmed and Zafer Iqbal and recovered stolen bike from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested accused Qasim Khan and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Homicide unit police arrested Mehran Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Azher Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him, while police team also arrested accused Waleed Qayyum violating section 144.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed 7 proclaimed offenders from various area of the city.

Meanwhile, Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have busted three criminals involved in purse snatching and house buglers besides recovery of snatched cash, mobile phone, wrist watches, motorbike use in crime and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crimes. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

A gang of street criminals involved in purse snatching busted. The nabbed criminals have been identified as Shahbaz Iqbal resident of Gujranwala, Ali Raza and Zakar Ali resident of Sohan Islamabad .