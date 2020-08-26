Over 32 million children vaccinated against polio

Islamabad : More than 32 million eligible children in 130 districts across Pakistan were vaccinated during the recently concluded immunization campaign. In addition to polio drops, children (aged between 6-59 months) also received Vitamin A supplements during the campaign, which started on August 13.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, a total of 32,100,802 children have been vaccinated against poliovirus. As many as 225,000 trained vaccinators were deployed and went door-to-door for vaccination, defying the harsh weather. All vaccinators were trained on preventative measures, especially handling of children during vaccination in the context of COVID-19 pandemic; they were provided with face masks and hand sanitizers for added protection.

“We have managed to achieve impressive coverage despite the challenging context of the COVID-19, hot weather and heavy rainfall. Our valiant trained frontline workers work hard to reach eligible children across the country. Children have also been administered Vitamin A supplements to strengthen their immune system for greater protection against diseases during this campaign. Celebrities, intellectuals and religious leaders have come forward to support the polio eradication efforts,” said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre.

“Still, we have challenges to overcome. Data-driven analysis of challenges at the grassroots level helps us identify the underlying issues associated with missed children, pockets of refusals as well as reservoirs of poliovirus circulation. Strengthening essential immunization is also important to facilitate the interruption of all poliovirus transmission. The programme is prioritizing essential immunization as part of the national agenda. I am confident that we will be able to bring positive changes and make Pakistan polio-free so that no child remains at risk of contracting polio disease and getting paralyzed for life,” he further said while highlighting the challenges.