PCB to tighten control over players, officials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a plan to avoid criticism with the appointment of new coaches team for the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) and associations, sources said.

To control the coaches and the cricketers, the PCB has decided to incorporate strict conditions in the contracts for the domestic season starting in September, they added.

No player or official will be able to participate in any event without signing an agreement. Last year, some cricketers participated in the event without signing the agreement.