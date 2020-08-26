NA Committee meeting postponed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination scheduled to be held on August 31 has been cancelled.
The Committee was to discussed perks and privileges of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employees and other items.
According to a notice issued by NA Secretariat on Tuesday the meeting has been cancelled. The committee is headed by MNA Agha Hasan Baloch.