Pakistan bids to host 2021 WSF AGM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has officially submitted the bid for the very first time to host the 51st World Squash Federation (WSF) Annual General Meeting 2021.

Though Pakistan has a rich history and tradition in the game, the country has never hosted the AGM even during the Jahangir Khan era as president of the world body.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Senior Vice President Air Marshal Amir Masood has also taken up the matter with WSF officials during his recent interaction.

"Yes, we have officially submitted the bid to host the WSF AGM for the very first time. It was really surprising the country that has rich traditions and has contributed so much to the game in the past has never hosted the meeting.

“We produced champions after champions and even there was a time when Pakistan was considered as the uncrowned king of squash, yet the AGM was never hosted. Now we want to host it next year. This year’s AGM has already been allotted to Monte-Carlo (Monaco) and hopefully we would be in a position to hold it next year," claimed PSF Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan.

Over 110 countries are permanent members of the WSF that hold the powers to make broader decisions regarding squash development around the world.

"There have been unnecessary misconceptions regarding Pakistan, especially when it comes to hosting major sports events. By inviting representatives from all over the world, we would be in a position to press our genuine right of hosting major squash events. There is also a need to assert our position as a nation that not only loves the game of squash, it has the ability to welcome dignitaries from all over the world," he said.

To a question about the possibility of hosting the AGM on the sidelines of a major international event, Tahir Sultan said usually it was considered a big occasion but efforts were there to make the opportunity count. "Holding WSF AGM is itself a big occasion, yet we are considering hosting it on the sidelines of some international activity."

Pakistan has already been given the rights to host the Asian Senior Squash Championship next year and chances are that the squash fraternity may go on to see the country being picked as a host to the World Junior Squash Championship.

Even if there would be no international team events, chances of holding the Pakistan Open near to the end of 2021 are bright. "Most probably the AGM 2021 will be held later in the year. Asian Senior Championship is scheduled for March or April in 2021. In any case our efforts would be to make the occasion a befitting one for every visitor here. All however depends on WSF decision to pick the host for the 2021 AGM."