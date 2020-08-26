Misbah to keep both positions for now

LAHORE: Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq's role as the chief selector is not under any immediate threat.

Reports quoting a Pakistan Cricket Board source said that the board was considering relieving Misbah of selection duties but not immediately.

However, a PCB spokesperson rubbished such speculation, saying that a Misbah-specific decision is not being discussed but a policy decision on dual roles within or outside the PCB would be taken by the organisation's governing board.

When that happens, the dual role of women's chief selector Urooj Mumtaz, who also has the charge of women's wing, will also be discussed.

Misbah not only holds twin roles within the PCB, he is also an employee of the Sui Northern Gas and even coaches in the Pakistan Super League.

The board spokesperson's clarification negates a recent report, which had claimed that the board was reconsidering a "well-known former fast bowler" to replace Misbah as the board was reportedly not satisfied with his selection.