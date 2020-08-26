close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Lahore likely host for Zimbabwe series

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to host a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in either Lahore or Rawalpindi, while also planning to host the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to sources, the board is currently trying to establish a bio-secure environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic and although both the venues are in contention, Lahore is more likely to host the matches.

Zimbabwe is expected to tour Pakistan from October 20. After a two-week period of isolation, they will play the series in the first week of November. The series will consist of three T20I and as many One-day Internationals.

Latest News

More From Sports