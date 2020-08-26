McMillan becomes BD batting coach

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Tuesday named former New Zealand Test player Craig McMillan as batting consultant for their series in Sri Lanka starting in October.

Bangladesh moved quickly to name McMillan after former South African batsman Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post last Friday because of the coronavirus crisis.

McMillan, 43, will join Bangladesh´s pre-tour training camp in Sri Lanka, the national board said. The three-Test series, expected to start in mid-October, will mark both countries´ return to international cricket after the pandemic lockdown. McMillan scored more than 8,000 international runs for New Zealand.