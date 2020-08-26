close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

NA Committee meeting postponed

Sports

August 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination scheduled to be held on August 31 has been cancelled.

The Committee was to discussed perks and privileges of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) employees and other items.

According to a notice issued by NA Secretariat on Tuesday the meeting has been cancelled. The committee is headed by MNA Agha Hasan Baloch.

