Federations asked to discourage use of banned drugs

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Tuesday urged all the sports federations to launch an aggressive campaign to educate and sensitise the sports persons/athletes about the serious consequences of using prohibited drugs, saying that the ban on three athletes has turned into an embarrassment for the concerned.

In a letter under the directives of Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza, the federations were asked to submit details of the measures taken to discourage the menace.

“The sports federations are required to submit the policy guidelines and rules implemented to curb the menace. The federations may share the policy and the rules with the Pakistan Sports Board,” said a letter written to the federations by PSB Deputy Director General (technical) Azam Dar.

“As you are aware that three athletes have been banned for using the banned drugs during the 13th South Asian Games 2019 in Nepal, resulting in serious repercussions for the country.