Antonio cured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madrid: Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said Tuesday that he was "cured" of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago.
The actor known for his roles in films like "The Mask of Zorro" and "Philadelphia" said on Twitter he had kept to a "disciplined confinement" for 21 days since learning he was infected.