Wed Aug 26, 2020
AFP
August 26, 2020

Antonio cured

AFP
August 26, 2020

Madrid: Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said Tuesday that he was "cured" of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago.

The actor known for his roles in films like "The Mask of Zorro" and "Philadelphia" said on Twitter he had kept to a "disciplined confinement" for 21 days since learning he was infected.

