Wed Aug 26, 2020
AFP
August 26, 2020

Frenchman murders family

World

AFP
August 26, 2020

PERPIGNAN, France: A 50-year-old Frenchman who handed himself into police has confessed to killing his parents and parents-in-law in a quadruple murder over his "fierce hatred" of them all, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The man, an only child, said he killed his parents in the southern city of Perpignan and ex-parents-in-law at Le Boulou, close to the border with Spain.

