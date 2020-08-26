close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 26, 2020

Iran hails talks with IAEA chief

World

AFP
August 26, 2020

Tehran: Iran’s nuclear body said it held "constructive" talks on Tuesday with the visiting head of the International Atomic Energy Agency amid tensions over a US bid to reimpose UN sanctions. The trip is Rafael Mariano Grossi’s first to the Islamic republic since the Argentine took the helm of the Vienna-based UN agency last year.

Latest News

More From World