Frenchman murders family

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PERPIGNAN, France: A 50-year-old Frenchman who handed himself into police has confessed to killing his parents and parents-in-law in a quadruple murder over his "fierce hatred" of them all, prosecutors said on Tuesday. The man, an only child, said he killed his parents in the southern city of Perpignan and ex-parents-in-law at Le Boulou, close to the border with Spain.