Portuguese PM in row with doctors

LISBON: Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa met a top doctors’ representative on Tuesday to apologise for calling a group of medics sent into a virus-stricken retirement home "cowards".

Costa "clearly communicated the respect and confidence he has" in the profession, said the president of the Order of Physicians, Miguel Guimaraes.

Costa himself said he hoped the "misunderstandings" had been cleared up.

The row erupted after doctors had to be sent into a retirement home in southern Portugal where 18 had died of the virus and the infected staff were themselves unable to continue caring for the residents.