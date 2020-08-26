THE HAGUE: Lawyers for Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic told a UN court on Tuesday that he was at risk of a "miscarriage of justice" because he was mentally unfit to take part in an appeal hearing against his genocide conviction. Dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia", the 78-year-old Mladic has challenged his 2017 conviction and life sentence for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in the civil war in the former Yugoslavia.