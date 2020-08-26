Migrants take dangerous route

Heightened security in the Mediterranean is pushing more migrants seeking a better life in Europe to try the longer -- and more dangerous -- Atlantic crossing to Spain´s Canary Islands, which have seen a surge in arrivals.

Use of the route "exploded" after Morocco began moving migrants away from its northern shore in September 2019 to prevent them from setting off by boat to southern Spain, Txema Santana, of the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR), said. The move followed an agreement with the European Union, which has struck similar deals with other nations, such as Libya and Turkey, that have long served as launch pads for attempted crossings of the Mediterranean to Europe.

"If you move them away from the north, you push them south. And the Canaries are in the south," Santana said.

Illegal migration to the chain of volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, west of Morocco, has risen over six-fold this year compared to the same time last year, to 3,448 people as of August 16, according to interior ministry data.

Arrivals on Spain´s southern Mediterranean shore dropped by 50 percent during this period, the figures showed.

"This (the Atlantic) is a much longer crossing, which increases the number of deaths," said Maria Greco, of Entre Mares, a migrant rights group based in Fuerteventura, the Canary island closest to Morocco.