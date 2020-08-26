Sudan can’t normalise Israel ties now

Khartoum: Sudan said on Tuesday it cannot establish diplomatic relations with Israel for now, dashing US hopes for a speedy breakthrough during a visit by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Pompeo that Sudan’s transitional government -- which replaced ousted strongman Omar al-Bashir last year and is set to rule until 2022 elections -- has "no mandate" to take such a weighty step.

The announcement was a setback to a charm offensive by the US and Israel to forge more ties between the Jewish state and the Arab world following a landmark US-brokered August 13 agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Israel has for decades been technically at war with Sudan, an East African country which for years supported hardline Islamist forces under Bashir, and which remains on a US State Department blacklist of backers of terrorism.