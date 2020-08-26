Lucky Cement FY20 net down 40 percent

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited on Tuesday said its profit for the year ended June 30, 2020, fell 40 percent to Rs7.317 million mainly owing to a decline in sales, (EPS: Rs18.96).

The cement-maker had earned Rs12.346 million (EPS: Rs35.03) in the corresponding period earlier, a statement by the company said.

The company didn't announce any Cash Dividend for the period under review.

Brokerage Topline Securities in a research note said, “The company’s Gross Margin for cement business eroded 9.4ppts YoY to 16.5 percent (though up 4.9ppts QoQ) on the back of lower retention prices in both North and South regions and higher input costs. In FY20, Gross Margin of Cement operations clocked in at 14.5 percent, down 14.6ppts YoY”.

The brokerage said the net sales declined 10 percent YoY to Rs9.4 billion, despite increase in total volumetric sales by 4 percent YoY to 1.78 million tons (cement and clinker both) as cement prices both locally and internationally (for exports) decreased.

Brokerage Arif Habib Limited said, "Other income remained below expectations at Rs197 million in 4Q, down 78 percent YoY, amid lower cash balance”. Distribution costs during the period under review displayed a growth of 22 percent YoY to Rs768 million in lieu of a 63 percent jump in company exports, Arif Habib report said. The company in its statement said although COVID-19 cases in Pakistan had receded significantly, it was yet to be seen by when it would be fully under control globally.

“With the current macro-economic situation, the Outlook of the Cement industry will continue to improve due to increase in demand in both domestic and international markets,” it said. The cement-maker further said based on the demand projections in the North, the management expected that the prices in North would stabilise compared to the outgoing year.

“Export sales are anticipated to remain strong; however, prices will remain competitive due to surplus capacities available in the region.” Further, it said the company was expecting the package announced for the construction industry by the federal government and their key initiatives would have a positive impact on the cement demand of the country.