TPL Trakker, Jazz sign MoU

KARACHI: TPL Trakkerhas partnered with Jazz to collaborate on innovative new technologies for their customers, a statement said on Tuesday.

Following the partnership, the two companies aim to jointly develop unique solutions to address key challenges for the B2B and B2C markets, as well as to support mutual growth, it added. Jazz will have access to TPL Trakker’s location-based services (LBS) APIs, powered by TPL maps, the mapping arm of TPL Trakker. TPL maps is Pakistan’s first and leading digital location technology provider licensed by the Survey of Pakistan, it said.

As a location data powerhouse covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geo-coded address and 600,000km of road network mapped across Pakistan, TPL maps will be a key technology partner for Jazz, it added.