CDC to start roshan account

KARACHI: The Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) would soon launch Roshan Digital Account to enable non-resident Pakistanis to invest in the Pakistan stock market, a statement said on Tuesday.

CDC CEO Badiuddin Akber said in a statement that NRPs owning Roshan Digital Accounts would be able to invest in the stock market through designated large-scale banks.

Since there is no additional requirement other than having a Roshan Digital Account for NRPs to start investing in PSX market, they just need to provide consent to their respective bank to link them with CDC. “Within the next 24 hours, they will be able to trade without the need of any further documents or information as CDC is going to act as the information hub, connecting stock market with the banks,” the statement said.

Roshan Digital Account was a remarkable step taken by the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, and enable NRPs to invest in PSX, which was in line with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan vision to enable ease of doing business for investors, he added. He applauded the collaborative efforts of both SECP and SBP through which this important milestone was achieved.

CDC was working on this project zealously with the SBP designated banks. The service would be available to NRPs with the availability of the Roshan Digital Account, scheduled to be launched very soon.