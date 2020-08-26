Rupee ends firm

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer in a dull trade on Tuesday due to sluggish dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 168.37 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous closing in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee also stayed flat at 168.80 against the dollar.

Dealers said the local unit was steady, trading in the narrow ranges on the lack of major import payments.

“There was no extraordinary demand for the greenback. Trading activity was dull because of heavy rain in the city,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“We expect stability of the currency in the coming sessions nearly to the same levels as of now or with slight appreciation, as the importer dollar demand looks to remain subdued,” the dealer added. Trader sentiment was broadly positive, amid surplus in the current account balance.