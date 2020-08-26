The economics of elite woke

LAHORE: Electric vehicles (mostly luxury cars) would make no dent in the environmental pollution in Pakistan, as public and goods transport along with agricultural machines are major contributors of road transport pollution.

Pakistan’s first ever National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP) 2019 was approved by the cabinet in November 2019. The government claims that it is a forward-looking step needed to deal with climate concerns from transport sector emissions with rapidly rising vehicle use.

It is a known fact that electric vehicles are extremely expensive and only the rich can afford it. The number of electric vehicles therefore would be too small to reduce emissions.

Moreover, if environment is the biggest objective of government’s EV policy then it will not be helpful as there are many bigger challenges and milestones before vehicle emissions. EV policy solely for environmental concerns is not in line with the country’s 2012 National Climate Change Policy.

The National Climate Change Policy states that the government will develop an Action Plan for implementing climate change mitigation measures in the energy, agriculture, and forestry sectors.

This will include promoting renewable and hydroelectric power, prioritising natural gas imports over oil and coal, introducing energy conservation measures, developing public transit and implementing vehicle emission standards, promoting better agriculture and livestock management practices, setting afforestation and reforestation targets, and curbing illegal deforestation.

It seems like the EV policy has been announced to facilitate the upper segment of the society. We still see electric vehicles in Pakistan owned by rich families, but they imported these vehicles by paying millions in government levies.

Now that the duties have been waived under the new EV policy, a few thousand more would be able to import these vehicles (local production if any would be restricted to assembling of 100 percent imported parts).

In a country where around 350,000 cars are added every year, the addition of a few thousand EV vehicles would have no impact on overall emissions.

We have around three million passenger cars playing on the road that need to be regulated for emission because of bad maintenance. First step should have been addressing the fitness and maintenance of old vehicles, availability of euro 5 fuel (that is stated to be available from September 1, this year). This would reduce the emissions more significantly.

But before the emission standards, the government had to implement climate change mitigation measures in the energy, agriculture, and forestry sectors.

Pakistan’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (Pak-Indc) disclosed that from 1994 to 2015 the emissions increased by about 123 percent. And the total emissions are expected to increase by about 300 percent during 2015-2030.

Besides, the sector-wise projected emission in this period does not include transport sector as a major contributor.

A study by Syed Zafar Ilyas on transport pollution in Pakistan (rare in Pakistan’s context and published by an international journal) found that a vast majority of M2W (trucks, buses, tractors) vehicles, form the bulk of Pakistan’s motor vehicle fleet.

In addition to their high pollution levels, M2W vehicles are used intensively and, consequently, have accounted for significant shares of transport emissions. In Karachi for example, these vehicles accounted for 60 percent of vehicle kilometres (but as little as 15 percent of passenger kilometres) in motorised passenger vehicles and approximately 32 percent–52 percent of exhaust carbon monoxide, hydrocarbon, and particulate emissions from all motor vehicle activity.

Energy sector is on top of the list with the score of 185.97 in 2015 to whopping 898 by 2030. Similarly, industrial process is on number second with projected score of 130 (21.85 in 2015) and agriculture comes third with the projected emission of 457 by 2030.

Land-use change and forestry and waste are on number fourth and fifth, respectively, with the projected emission of 29 and 89 (10.39 and 12.29 in 2015). This clearly shows that before introducing the EV policy, the government had to consider other contributors of carbon emissions.

In this regard, work on renewable energy has started but its contribution in the energy mix is still nominal. Plantation drive initiated by this regime is still sporadic. It has not stopped deforestation but new trees would mitigate it.

The most important consideration is whether developing countries like Pakistan could afford to embrace this technology, because EVs are too costly for mainstream customers here.

Reva, the electric car manufactured by Mahindra, or Mahindra’s newest electric car e2o, are both big failures in the Indian markets. Moreover, our policy is import-oriented which means loss of jobs, investment roll over, halt in technology transfer, closure of local vendor industry etc.

Finally, there is a need to engage all stakeholders and develop a futuristic and pragmatic policy based on consensus which encourages “Make in Pakistan” and addresses environmental challenges too.