FPCCI says GIDC ruling to hit industrial sector

KARACHI: The court’s order for industrial sector to pay off multibillion rupees of outstanding gas cess to the government is feared to exacerbate cash flow position of the already ailing industrial sector.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Anjum Nisar on Tuesday said all industrial sectors, including fertiliser, cement, textile, compressed natural gas, chemical, ceramics and steel, will take a beating due to the gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC) ruling, as the whole industry consumes gas.

“The court verdict will result in massive cash outflows of the already cash-strapped manufacturing sector, which will go bankrupt,” Nisar said in a statement. “It has to pay Rs417 billion to the government in 24 equal installments, which are not possible for them especially in post-corona worst economic turndown.”

FPCCI president said most of the industrial sector would see its earnings drop and liquidity adversely affected owing to large cash outflows when the government starts recovering outstanding dues as the stock market index fell 488 points shortly after the verdict also testifies to the industry fears. “This was evident from the market’s reaction to the news,” he said. “The fertiliser sector, which uses gas as a direct input in production, was in the red zone within minutes of the verdict.”

Nisar said the government has also not given any timeline for developing projects for which the levy was imposed and, as pointed out by the court, it didn’t provide for a mechanism of obligations and consequences that might arise if the service was delayed or not delivered at all. “In case no work is carried out on North-South pipeline within the prescribed time and for laying any of the two major pipelines of IP and TAPI and if the political scenario changes, the purpose of levying cess will be deemed to have been frustrated and the GIDC Act, 2015 would become permanently un-operational and considered dead. What does it mean, whether the industry will get refund after payment of GIDC?”

FPCCI president said this is worldwide tendency that the civil matters are always avoided to approach court for arbitration. “It is not possible for the industry to pay such a huge amount at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and containment measures have plunged the economy into a deep contraction not only in the country but also globally.”

The levy was imposed in 2011 to raise funds for gas infrastructure development on companies that used natural gas either as direct input for their products or as fuel to produce electricity at their power plants.

The total GIDC accrued so far is Rs700 billion, of which about Rs295 billion has been collected. Rs405bn will be recovered now. Now several companies have passed on its full or partial impact to their customers while others couldn’t do so. Some companies partially or fully deposited the cess with the government, or withheld payment pending a court decision. Last year, the government amended the GIDC law, requiring industrial consumers to pay half their outstanding dues while waiving the remainder through an ordinance, in order to settle the dispute. Now the judgment allows the government to recover the outstanding amount from the industry in two years but links future collections to the complete utilisation of the cess on projects for which the levy was imposed. Thus, the court order bars the government from using GIDC collection for any purpose other than gas infrastructure construction, which is not expected to be built in near future.