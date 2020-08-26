close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Gold prices down Rs2,100/tola

Business

August 26, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs2,100/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs116,400/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs1,801 to Rs99,794.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $27/ounce to $1,923/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs4,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs1,430/tola, while 10 grams price stood the same at Rs1,226.

