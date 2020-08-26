Gold prices down Rs2,100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs2,100/tola on Tuesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market decreased to Rs116,400/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs1,801 to Rs99,794.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $27/ounce to $1,923/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold price in the local market remained Rs4,500/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
Silver prices remained unchanged at Rs1,430/tola, while 10 grams price stood the same at Rs1,226.