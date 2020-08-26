Healthcare for all

The KP government has recently launched a health programme in the province. Through the distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards, the provincial government will provide low-cost and high-quality healthcare to people from low-income background. The PTI is in power in KP and it is a good thing that it has started this initiative. The PTI-led federal government should take similar steps to introduce such an initiative in other provinces of the country as well. If Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to turn Pakistan into a welfare state, he should ensure that citizens of all provinces are given equal benefits and facilities.

Fawad Hussain Sano

Larkana