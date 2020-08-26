close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
On the right track

Newspost

 
August 26, 2020

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan reports less than five Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours’ (Aug 23). The praiseworthy efforts of the government and the authorities concerned against Covid-19 have resulted in a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases.

People should continue to follow SOPs and make the country virus-free.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turba

