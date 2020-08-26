The KP government has been facing some issues with a few hydro projects for some time now. The projects are completed, but not connected to the grid. The provincial government should use this opportunity to allow the setup of the manual hydraulic press that is used for making bricks, near the project and provide cheap electricity to it.

This setup uses high pressure created by the electric-powered hydraulic press to manufacture bricks from mud, without the need for heating. Compared to baked bricks, mud bricks are of superior quality and also allow buildings to remain cool in summer. When designed properly, these mud bricks can also increase earthquake-resistance of a building.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar