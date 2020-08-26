close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 26, 2020

Mud bricks

Newspost

 
August 26, 2020

The KP government has been facing some issues with a few hydro projects for some time now. The projects are completed, but not connected to the grid. The provincial government should use this opportunity to allow the setup of the manual hydraulic press that is used for making bricks, near the project and provide cheap electricity to it.

This setup uses high pressure created by the electric-powered hydraulic press to manufacture bricks from mud, without the need for heating. Compared to baked bricks, mud bricks are of superior quality and also allow buildings to remain cool in summer. When designed properly, these mud bricks can also increase earthquake-resistance of a building.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost