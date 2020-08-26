Discipline on roads

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problem of vehicles without lights that travel on roads at night. There was a time when we used to see our elders fixing a small headlamp on their bicycles’ handlebars. They were careful about the fact that the headlamps were working to avoid fines.

Now, almost every other motorcycle, motorcycle-rickshaw, rickshaw and even tractor trolley run on roads without any headlights. This is an extremely dangerous practice, especially when these vehicles are out at night. The situation becomes even more critical when these vehicles suddenly appear in front of you. The traffic authorities should take strict action against such violators and save precious lives.

Kashif Sameer

Lahore