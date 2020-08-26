Building harmony

At present, our political reality stands badly divided. There is deep-rooted acrimony and a spate of accusations that fly in from many directions. On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be brought back from London at all costs and the court of accountability would not be abandoned at any cost. Accountability in itself is a noble goal for sure, but unwarranted signalling toward violence is not. In a rather unseemly statement, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has suggested that members of the opposition who he says have looted and robbed the country should in fact be hanged. This is hardly the way to create political harmony at a time when the country badly needs to come together to resolve its multiple problems.

There are also divides creeping in within the government itself. Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has emphatically said that Mian Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and tests were accurate and had been verified by both government and private laboratories. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary has however questioned these findings and said that even Nawaz Sharif’s own family knew he was perfectly fit and healthy and that he would be sent back to jail the moment he was returned to the country.

While these statements and counter statements add to political ill-will there are further problems within the National Assembly where the government has passed a number of bills, notably the Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill, without incorporating the amendments put forward by the opposition. It has done precisely the same on other bills agreed upon with religious parties concerning matters such as ‘waqf’. This appears to be directly aimed at undermining the opposition and refusing to accept the role of parliament as a body where political parties may hold different views but respect the verdict of the people and follow the rules laid down when it comes to passing legislation which could be of crucial concern to the country’s future. The infighting we are seeing within the PTI does not help matters either. In fact, the entire picture being sketched out is becoming uglier by the day with more and more chaos visible with each stroke that is drawn.

It is important that more effort is made to create at least enough harmony to allow the opposition and the government to work together without every assembly session being reduced to a shouting contest. The chief responsibility for this lies with the government itself. The PTI holds the reins of the country. It must learn to guide the country carefully and without constant abrasion. Such rifts and exchanges do not strengthen the country. A dialogue is needed on many issues including the FATF demands. Without such negotiations and without some degree of cooperation there can be no hope of moving forward towards the calmer and more stable future.