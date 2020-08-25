Punjab to become tourist hub, says Buzdar

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said his government was working on tourism and people will see Punjab becoming a tourist hub in future.

Talking to Geo News show ‘Apas Ki Baat’ anchorperson Muneeb Farooq in a first ever interview to the media aired on Monday, Buzdar said that he did not know who wanted to become the chief minister, and he has a good rapport with everyone.

He said that a secretariat had been set up for SouthPunjab province and soon secretaries would be appointed there, adding that everything takes time to happen. On a question as to why he avoids the media, the chief minister denied saying that he was a political person and a politician and journalism go hand in hand, and he only wants that everything should be forwarded after establishing its authenticity. “I often say that two years have passed but media love [for us] is still intact.

He said that he had a good working relations with Chaudhry Pertvaiz Elahi, adding that he does not pay heed to hearsay. About development in the province, Sardar Usman said that they have done so much work which perhaps was not done during the last 70 years

He said that those spreading rumours about his expulsion from office want to destabilise the province and the country at large. He said he enjoyed full trust of Prime Minister Imran Khan, but some people did not like it at all.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not bothered about the opposition either it takes to the streets or the roads. Replying to a question about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that fixing anybody on political grounds was quite an inappropriate act.

When he was asked if he considered himself like Wasim Akram or Shershah Suri, he said people could see for themselves what he was.