NA, Senate pass many bills rejecting opposition amendments

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Monday passed the controversial Anti-Money Laundering (second amendment) Bill, 2020 to meet the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) amid a strong protest by the opposition and bitterness in the House.

The National Assembly also approved three other bills to meet the demands of the FATF. The bills include the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) bill, 2020, the Companies (Amendment) bill, 2020 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties bill, 2020.

“The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020” will ensure compliance with the FATF’s recommendations on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism by strengthening the existing laws.

“The Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020,” is aimed at proper management, supervision and administration ofWaqf properties in the capital territory. Tension ran in the National Assembly when former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi objected to the remarks of Speaker Asad Qaiser while protesting against the speech of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

“The House was disgraced by allowing an unelected and hired person to deliver speech on its floor,” the PML-N leader said. The Speaker reminded the PML-N leader that he was former prime minister and should use correct language after the latter said, “shame on you.”

Abbasi said insulting remarks used by an unelected person against the opposition leader should be expunged. “The thief may be your father,” Abbasi responded to a government member who called the opposition leader as thief. Members from the opposition benches continued raising voices of ‘Chor Chor’ during his speech.

The House also passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 that was opposed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and JUI-F. The House also rejected amendments moved by the JI member Abdul Akbar Chitrali who said reading sermon before Juma prayers received from the government in written form was not acceptable to them.

Abbasi was again given the floor following a protest by the opposition parties. Speaking on the anti money laundering bill, 2020, he said the NAB law was a black law and as such, it should not be made part of the anti-money laundering (second amendment) bill.

“Today you are very happy but tomorrow you will feel the pain because of this legislation,” he said, adding that other laws should be made subordinates to the NAB law. He feared that the anti-money laundering law would be used against the politicians asking the government that it was up to it whether it wanted to correct the NAB law or not.

Questioning as to why chair of Leader of the House was empty, Abbasi said all that was happening because of him. Earlier, Speaker Asad Qaiser asked Abbasi to behave when he used objectionable remarks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the remarks should be expunged or the opposition member should take back his words. “I will withdraw my remarks once you speak the truth,” Abbasi said.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem said amendments to the anti-money law did not violate human rights. Mirza Shahzad Akbar while giving details of the amendment bill said the NAB would be given the authority to investigate any money-laundering case if it involved public office holders.

However, he said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) would investigate other money-laundering cases. He said the opposition parties wanted exclusion of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation agency.

He alleged that the opposition leader would be the main beneficiary if the NAB is omitted as the investigation agency from the legislation. “The second beneficiary will be ex rulers who created fake account of Faludawala for purpose of money-laundering,” he said.

He pointed out that the legislation was meant to improve the Anti Money Laundering Act, 2010 in order in order to stop leakages in the system and bring the country out of FATF list. Shahzad Akbar alleged that the opposition members did not care for national interests but they only wanted their personal protection, which could benefit them.

Quoting some case of money-laundering, he said billions of rupees were found in the accounts Mushtaq Cheeniwala and Manzoor TT. “The persons who never visited even Karachi are sending money from London and Dubai,” he said questioning as to how an employees of these people namely Karamat Masih receiving Rs18,000 per month salary, used to receive heavy amount in his accounts.

Shahzad Akbar pointed out that such cases emerged and being investigated after institutions like NAB were made independent to perform their duties. Earlier, the former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf questioned as to why the black law which was meant to violate human rights was being passed. “Why the authority to make arrests without arrest warrants is being given to investigation agencies,” he said.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court was not happy with the performance of NAB but it was included as an investigation agency while amending the anti-money laundering act. Shahnawaz Ranjha of PML-N while strongly opposing the anti-money laundering law said likewise NAB law, it would be responsibility of the accused to produce evidence in his support.

Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, who earlier moved the Anti-Money (second amendment) bill, said the government would not compromise on the legislation, which involved the national security.

“We are ready to sit with the opposition if they want to make the law more transparent,” he said. PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the opposition would support the government issues of national security like FATF related legislation. However, he asked the government to exclude the NAB from this law.

“ We do not want that NAB is locked but there should be a balanced law,” he said questioning whether NAB was working in a balanced way. He said one member of sugar mafia escaped out of the country while others were sitting in the federal cabinet. “ We welcome decision of the Government to withdraw from legislation on economic terrorism on our demand,” he said.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem while responding to objections raised by the PML-N member Shazia Fatima said the anti-money launder bill moved in the House was not anti Islamic. Meanwhile, the government told the Senate on Monday that India was attacking Pakistan’s water and stealing it and in future it was moving towards water terrorism.

Winding up a debate in the House on a motion, moved by the PPP Senator Gian Chand, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said though Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes were far superior than India’s, New Delhi was indulging in attacking Pakistan in terms of water.

He explained that India would inundate Punjab by releasing water when it was not needed and when it was needed, Sindh and Balochistan faced drought-like situation. He said the government was trying to take forward the related good work of the past governments instead of engaging in the blame-game.

The minister, however, contended that after 1980s, there had been no long-term planning regarding water. He continued that the government wanted transparency in water sharing, as otherwise mistrust would hit provinces.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Senators Gian Chand, Rukhsana Zuberi, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and Sana Jamali strongly called for installation of telemetry system to stem injustice in sharing and distribution of water among the federating units. They also called for probe into the failure of the system.

They warned that the mistrust among the provinces was not a good omen and must be done away with by installing telemetry system. Senator Zuberi noted that while women in rural Sindh and elsewhere walked miles to fetch water carrying it on their head, in Islamabad, cars were washed with clean water. She called for storage and efficient use of water.

The recent killing of a Karachi university Hayat Baloch echoed in the Senate, as opposition senators cautioned that such incidents, if not stopped, could have serious repercussions for the country.

JUI-Fazl senior leader Senator Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, on a point of public importance, raised the matter in the House and said the student was gunned down before his parents, who was with them and doing labour due to the coronavirus.

He insisted that the elders in Balochistan always believed in the Constitution and took part in electoral processes, despite having strong reservations and experienced setbacks. “If you kill a young son of parents before their naked eyes, they will not present you flowers. Such incidents only bread hatred and earn a bad name for the country,” he said.

Senator Haideri questioned the logic behind probing the incident after taking life of a youth and then conceding that it was done by mistake.

Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim, who has status of independent member of the House, but has affiliations with PML-N, also billed killing of Baloch youth as very unfortunate and emphasized on avoiding this in future. He called for action against the perpetrators.

Referring to a recent statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi about Saudi Arabia, he said all political and religious parties had rejected his statement, as Riyadh always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin and was the first country to recognize Pakistan.

PTI Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani moved the bill further to amend the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act, 1965 [The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2019], which was adopted after accommodating amendments. The amendment makes FSc pre-medical mandatory for homeopathy.

The House adopted three resolutions and in the first resolution, the House recommended that the government should take necessary steps to establish separate lockups for the custody of juveniles arrested in suspicion of committing crimes in order to keep them separate from adult criminals in lock ups, in all police stations in Islamabad Capital Territory. It was moved by Senator Samina Saeed.

The second resolution, moved by Senator Khushbakht Shujat, urged the government to take necessary measures to promote cultural norms and social values of our society with particular reference through electronic media in order to present and promote a soft and positive image of our society and country.

In the third resolution, the House urged the government to take back the decision of shifting major taxpayers to the Large Tax Unit from Quetta to Karachi and from Peshawar to Islamabad. This resolution was tabled in the treasury benches Senator Manzoor Ahmad, who belongs to the government allied party Balochistan Awami Party.

Three bills were also introduced in the House, as Senate session resumed with Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair. These include The Islamabad Capital Territory Watersides Safety Bill, 2020, The Protection of the Rights of Religious Minorities Bill, 2020 and The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The Senate unanimously passed the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act amendment Bill, 2020. The act will be implemented simultaneously in all the provinces of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory. The amendment bill act was introduced by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan.

This bill needed to be amended. Recognizing the need and importance of this Act, it has been passed unanimously by the Senate. Senator Faisal said getting to the hospital as soon as possible in case of emergency plays an important role in saving the life of the patient. Human life can be saved. Every member of the society should realize its importance and need. He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to create awareness in the society in this regard.